Friday, October 16, 2020 – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli all smiles after President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed his son, Prof Lukoye Atwoli, to the leadership of Mathari Teaching and Referral Hospital.

In a gazette notice dated October 16, Prof Atwoli was appointed as the non-executive Chairperson of the institution for three years.

He will be a board member without responsibilities for the daily management or operations of the hospital.

In the same gazette notice, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru named Lawyer William Otieno Oketch to be the Chairperson of the Media Complaints Commission, with Henry Omusundi Maina, Nancy Achieng Booker, Dermus Kipkong Kiprono and Esther Jowi Anyango Aduma, Lempaa Suyianka and Polly Gathoni being members of the board.

Dr. Atwoli is a professor of psychiatry with extensive leadership, teaching, and academic research experience.

The appointment is the latest feather in his cap after he was named the Dean of the Medical College at Aga Khan University in July 2020.

He holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Moi University, and a Master of Medicine in Psychiatry from the University of Nairobi as well as a Ph.D. from the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health at the University of Cape Town in South Africa.

Mathari Hospital had been the only public psychiatric hospital in Kenya for decades before the establishment of Gilgil Hospital as a satellite mental health facility.

The teaching and referral branch of the hospital was established in November 2019 by the Cabinet.

Atwoli is an ardent supporter of the President and a vocal crusader of the BBI. He has often dismissed Deputy President William Ruto who is opposed to BBI and the handshake.

The appointment of his son to the lucrative position comes at a time when Ruto is facing a tough time with Uhuru’s Government which is keen on taming him as the DP fights for space ahead of 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST