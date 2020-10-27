Tuesday, October 27, 2020 -Award-winning photographer and human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has savagely attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta, for refusing to appoint 41 judges proposed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) (JSC), a year ago.

The 41 judges were nominated by the JSC to the Court of Appeal, Environment and Lands Court, and the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

President Kenyatta declined to appoint and swear-in the nominees on grounds that some of them had questionable integrity.

Commenting on Twitter on Tuesday over the issue, Mwangi accused the President of violating the Constitution by refusing to appoint judges.

He further accused the Head of State of weakening the Constitution by pretending to be drunk.

“Names of 41 judges were forwarded to President Kenyatta for appointment in mid-2019. Uhuru has continously violated the Constitution by refusing to swear-in the judges.

“His plans are to amend and weaken the constitution.

“He pretends to be a drunk fool but he is a dangerous tyrant,” Mwangi wrote on his Twitter page.

