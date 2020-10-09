Friday, October 9, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has met leaders from Gusiiland to discuss matters of national importance.

This came only hours after police teargassed and dispersed crowds that had gathered in Nyamira to welcome Deputy President William Ruto, who had visited the area to distribute wheelbarrows and do fundraisers.

Ruto’s meeting was later cancelled after it emerged that he had no permit to hold a gathering in Nyamira.

Among those who attended Uhuru’s meeting were Governors James Ongwae, John Nyangarama, and Senator Sam Ongeri.

Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang’i, James Macharia, and Mutahi Kagwe were also present.

The main agenda for the meeting was preparing for this year’s Mashujaa Day fete scheduled to be held at Gusii stadium.

The leaders banned politicians planting seeds of hatred, violence, and divisive politics among the people from setting foot in Gusiiland.

“We intend to maintain statehood of this country together the way you are doing it.”

“We intend to put this nation together so that generation after generation will have a place to stay unperturbed by anybody.”

“If someone wants leadership, let him go and ask the people in a polite way, not in this manner of defying you,” Ongeri told Uhuru in the meeting.

