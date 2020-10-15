Thursday, October 15, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has summoned all Cabinet Secretaries to a Cabinet meeting in Manyani, Tana River County, to discuss the Government agenda, particularly the release of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) contents.

On Tuesday, Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, wrote to all Cabinet Secretaries and notified them of the Friday meeting that will be chaired by the Head of State.

Others invited to the meeting include Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director-General, Mohamed Badi and Attorney General Paul Kihara.

Tomorrow, the Cabinet will discuss the final report, which according to Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, they don’t know its contents.

Murkomen said even Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, is not aware of the contents of the BBI.

“I can authoritatively state that there not more than 5 people who know what is in the BBI report. Even Raila&Yusuf Haji don’t know the contents of the final report just like they didn’t know what was in the first report that was launched in Bomas. All are waiting for Saturday’s launch,” Murkomen wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST