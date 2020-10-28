Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Close associates of President Uhuru Kenyatta have indicated that the Head of State may be considering supporting Deputy President William Ruto and not former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as expected.

This was evident in his speech during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative report at Bomas of Kenya.

In his speech that did not make sense at the time, Uhuru hinted at his initial plans to support Ruto in 2022.

“We started together, but when we got to the middle, the 2022 politics brought war, and he forgot everything else.”

“That is why I am suggesting we slow down, the rest will just come,” Uhuru stated.

When Raila met Mt. Kenya elders at his family home in Bondo, he reportedly made a pact with them signaling the end of the two community’s rivalry.

A week later, Uhuru’s cousin Kung’u Muigai came out to denounce the meeting, explaining that President Kenyatta did not send any representatives to the function.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta did not send anyone to Bondo, and was himself not aware of the visit.”

“It was the work of Peter Kenneth and David Murathe.”

“The National Council of Elders never sent them,” Kung’u stated.

And yesterday, the same Uhuru’s cousin led a delegation of Kikuyu elders to meet Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen home.

