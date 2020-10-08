Thursday, October 8, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has poured cold water on a statement by Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, who on Wednesday issued new guidelines on holding political rallies or gatherings.

Kinyua, who is the chairman of the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC), directed that all public meetings be held in compliance with the Public Order Act and warned that culprits will face the full force of the law.

“A convener or any person intending to hold a meeting shall notify the officer in a commanding station three days to but not 14 days before the procession,” Kinyua said.

But commenting on Twitter after Kinyua issued the order, Murkomen said this is an indication that President Uhuru Kenyatta has panicked over the “hustler movement” which is spreading across the country like bushfire.

“The Greatest threat to our National Security is not social media or public/political gatherings.Greatest threat to our National Security is deceit, wrangles&fights at the highest level of govt&governing Party. Kinyua statement is panic button for the side that has lost the public,” Murkomen wrote on his Twitter page.

Kinyua issued the new orders after two people succumbed on Sunday during DP’s Ruto church function at Kenol, Murang’ a County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST