Thursday, October 15, 2020 – Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, has urged religious leaders not to waste their time trying to reconcile President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto, claiming it is not possible.

On Wednesday, a local daily reported that some prominent clerics have held lengthy separate talks with both the President and the DP, and a joint press conference to announce a ceasefire could be in the offing.

But speaking on Wednesday, Maina who is also a former Starehe MP and Kieleweke supporter, said Uhuru and Ruto can’t reconcile despite efforts by clerics.

“Our work to make sure this man [Ruto] does not ascend to power in 2022 is on, reconciliation is a figment of some people’s imaginations,” Kamanda said.

The outspoken legislator described Ruto as a vindictive politician whose heart harbors a lot of vengeance and anger, threatening the country’s social fabric in 2022 and beyond.

The religious leaders who are trying to unite Uhuru and Ruto include Silas Yego (AIC), David Oginde (CITAM), and Anthony Muheria (Nyeri Catholic Archdiocese).

