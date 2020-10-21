Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced the official launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

This is after he received the much-anticipated report at the newly built State Lodge in Kisii County, on Wednesday, in the presence of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

However, Deputy President William Ruto gave the event a wide berth.

Speaking when he received the report, Kenyatta announced Monday 26th as the day for the launch of the BBI report.

He noted that there will be an event at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday 26th where the report will be launched and a breakdown of the proposal will be conducted.

The President urged Kenyans to read the proposals which will be made public and appealed to leaders not to use the document to divide Kenyans.

He also urged politicians to tame their ambition so that as they seek leadership, they will have an opportunity to rule a stable country.

“This is not a time to create division, this is a time for every one of us to show leadership and bring our country together,” he stated.

The document will be drafted into a bill to be presented to County Assemblies for approval.

If successful at the County Assembly stage, the document will then be taken to Parliament before being subjected to a referendum.

