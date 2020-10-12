Monday, October 12, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has said the ongoing political rivalry between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, will not only hurt the Jubilee Party but also the country’s economy.

In a comment he made on Twitter on Sunday, the former Majority Leader in the Senate said though Kenyans see the enmity as a joke it will deeply hurt the country’s shaky economy.

“President fighting his Deputy isn’t merely a Jubilee political joke. In international business terms that’s called political risk. It’s terrible. Being a nation that has borrowed heavily, the Shilling will keep falling and we shall pay heavily. Investors are already on wait and see state,” read the tweet.

Murkomen’s tweet comes two days after President Uhuru Kenyatta attempted to calm the political tumult by asking for forgiveness during the national prayer day at Statehouse in Nairobi where his deputy had also attended.

“If I have wronged you, I ask that you forgive me. And if you have wronged me, I forgive you. That is the only way we can move forward,” the President told a gathering that had gathered at State House to mark the National Prayer Day on Saturday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST