Thursday, October 8, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has condemned the State after it banned Deputy President William Ruto’s meetings in Nyamira County on Thursday.

In a statement to the press, Nyamira County Commissioner, Moses Amariba, said he banned the gathering in line with yesterday’s directive by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

“Following an advisory by the National Security Council, Nyamira County commissioner Mr. Amos Mariba has with immediate effect suspended DP Ruto’s Nyamira tour which was scheduled on 8th October 2020 for failing to notify and abide by the NSC guidelines,” he said in a statement.

However, Miguna said President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, are making Ruto popular by oppressing him.

He said though he doesn’t support Ruto or his 2022 presidential bid, what they are doing to him is against the constitution.

“The more Despot Uhuru Kenyatta unleashes violence on William Ruto and his supporters and Conman @RailaOdinga condemns wheelbarrows, mkokotenis and the word “Hustler” the more they POPULARIZE Ruto, his supporters and the word hustler. Kenyans have rejected repression and tyranny,” Miguna said on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST