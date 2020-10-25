Sunday, October 25, 2020 – South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro had a hard time addressing a crowd in his constituency on Friday, October 23.

This is after he was chased away by angry supporters of Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

In a video that surfaced online yesterday, the rowdy crowd is heard shouting him down as he attempted to address them while atop his car.

The issue emanated from claims that he was attacking Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, barely a week after he got an endorsement by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The crowd’s shouts are said to have muzzled the MP’s speech before he was eventually chased away from the venue.

“Get out of here,” shouted the residents in a local dialect.

When he attempted to engage them with a question on whether they would fight for the ‘hustler movement’ led by Deputy President William Ruo, they told him off.

It was also revealed that after being booed, the lawmaker was forced to maintain a one-meter distance with the crowd as well as wear a mask.

He is alleged to have launched an attack against former MP and Kenya National Congress (KNC) Party leader, Manson Oyongo Nyamweya.

During his Wednesday, October 21, trip to the Nyanza Region, Uhuru challenged residents in Kisii to protect Matiang’i as their prospective kingpin.

The Head of State lashed out at the Gusii people accusing them of allowing politicians to hurl insults at their leader.

“I see and I know.”

“How can you allow your son to be insulted?”

“How can you allow people to come here and hurl abuses left, right and center?”

“How can you abuse your very own? I am shocked,” stated Uhuru.

He made the statement while launching projects in Kisii alongside former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Kisii Governor James Ongwae and his Nyamira counterpart, John Nyagarama among others.

Osoro is a loyal supporter of the DP and has been leading Ruto’s forays into Kisii and Nyamira counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST