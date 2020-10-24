Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have changed tune on the controversial Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) report, which was released and handed over to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

According to reports, Ruto and his allies have changed tack and may not publicly oppose the proposed BBI changes.

This comes even as Uhuru and Raila have already hit the road, popularising the BBI report.

Ruto and his allies had initially laid the ground for opposing the BBI report even before it was released on Wednesday, with the DP observing that the taskforce’s outcomes should be subjected to a national conversation.

A group of MPs and political strategists allied to Ruto have ruled out mounting opposition to the document that, among other things, seeks to create the office of prime minister and two deputies.

Instead, they have decided to let President Kenyatta and Raila run their course on the report that also recommends the expansion of the National Assembly and the Senate to cure the controversial two-third gender rule.

A member of Ruto’s think-tank, who sought anonymity, noted that mounting a referendum campaign to oppose the document was unnecessarily expensive, distracting and will feed into Uhuru and Raila’s interests.

He also noted that the ‘hustler nation’ had spread across the country and any divisive campaigns would alienate some of their supporters warming up towards the report.

“We will let Uhuru and Raila run with their initiative, we will not be blinded into a contest, we refuse to fight a battle that belongs to two individuals and not ours,” said the source.

According to Ruto allied MPs, they will not allow their team to be distracted by the contestation of the change of Constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST