Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – A popular Deputy Governor from Nyanza region has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i of withdrawing his bodyguards over his close ties with Deputy President William Ruto.

In a statement to the press on Wednesday, Kisii County Deputy Governor Joash Maangi said the order to withdraw his bodyguards were issued from above and threatened to sue them in court since it is his constitutional right to have bodyguards.

“I am being persecuted because of my close association with the deputy president. I have already consulted my lawyers who will be moving to court to compel the national government to restore my security,” Maangi said.

The deputy county boss claimed his security was withdrawn on October 19, without an explanation being offered.

“The recall of my security points to a worrying pattern in the country where some top government officials rule with impunity,” he said.

Mr. Maangi is Ruto’s point man in the Nyanza region, especially in Kisii and Nyamira counties.

