Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta received the first sample of the Huduma Namba card during Mashujaa Day fete in Kisii yesterday, setting the ground for a national rollout.

Kenyans are expected to receive the cards in December after the National Assembly approves the appointment of former IEBC Director of Voter Education Immaculate Kassait as Kenya’s first Data Commissioner.

Three types of the National Integrated Information Management System (NIIMS) cards popularly known as Huduma Namba cards will be issued to various groups of people.

Children below the age of 18 will receive the Minors Huduma Namba Card.

Newborns will be required to be registered within 90 days after they are born.

However, the minors will only receive the cards upon attaining 6 years old and use it to enroll in school.

Currently, children require birth certificates to enroll in the primary school of their choice.

The second type; Adult Huduma Namba Card will be issued to Kenyans above the age of 18 while the third will be issued to non-citizen adults, who will get the Foreign Nationals Huduma Namba Card.

According to the samples issued, the cards are similar to the current national ID cards by appearance and will include the holder’s name, date of birth, sex, NIIMS number, nationality or residence as well as a photograph.

The cards have an electronic chip similar to an ATM, which store info on integrated documents such as ID, driving license, passport, NSSF, NHIF and KRA pin.

Kenyans will be expected to produce the card when seeking Government services.

Those who did not register on the NIIMS will get another chance in December. The first registration period saw 38 million Kenyans submit their details.

The first issue will be provided for free but an application for replacement of the cards will be charged a fee.

The Data Protection Act, 2019 created a framework for the safe custody of Kenyans’ data to deter unlawful use of exploitation of the information.

The Data Commissioner will have powers to investigate any complaint by any person regarding the infringements of their data rights.

