Monday, October 19, 2020 – Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, has welcomed K24 TV news anchor Anne Kiguta’s bold apology after the station cancelled his interview on Sunday evening

Kiguta, who is the Punchline Show host at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s controlled media house, had prepared to host Nyoro, who is a close confidant of Deputy President William Ruto, to discuss Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), Uhuru succession in 2022 among other issues.

However, K24 senior management cancelled the interview at the last minute and this angered Anne Kiguta, who openly disagreed with the station’s management saying the decision was not hers and that she did not agree with it.

“Tonight I begin by offering you an apology. We on Punch Line had invited the fiery first-time legislator Ndindi Nyoro. The Kiharu MP as you all know is a staunch defender of DP William Ruto…but that interview has been cancelled,” Kiguta stated following the cancellation.

And on his part, the defiant Nyoro thanked Kiguta for being straightforward and apologetic over the cancellation.

“Thank you Ann Kiguta for being forthright. I appreciate your honest apology to the viewers. We are African and Africa is our Business…” Nyoro said.

This is not the first time the MP’s interview is cancelled by a TV station.

Last month, a similar interview at Inooro TV was cancelled at the last minute, in what many political analysts have opined as a smart tactic by the influential ‘deep state’ to gag William Ruto and his allies from spreading the ‘hustler gospel’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST