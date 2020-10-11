Sunday, October 11, 2020 – Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, on Saturday, held a political gathering in Nakuru County that largely defied COVID-19 rules such as social distancing and wearing of masks.

Though the meeting violated the Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols, the gathering went on seamlessly without police interruption as has been the case in the recent past during Deputy President William Ruto’s meetings.

During the rally, Moi, called on communities living in Eastern Mau to embrace peace.

He also assured them of the Government’s commitment to achieving a long-lasting solution to the perennial fighting over land in the area.

On Thursday, Ruto was forced to postpone his Kisii and Nyamira meetings after anti-riot police officers stormed the venue where the DP’s supporters were waiting for him and lobbed teargas on them.

Now, Kenyans are wondering why Moi was allowed to hold rallies yet Ruto, who is second in command, is denied a right of meeting and having conversations with his supporters who are nicknamed the “hustlers’

