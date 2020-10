Saturday, 17 October 2020 – Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered bars to be opened after months of shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kenyans are flocking to their favourite bars to ‘sanitize’ their throats after the President gave them freedom to drink without being disturbed by law enforcers.

This ‘grandma’, who was probably thirsty for the 5 months that bars had been shut down, was spotted in a dingy bar enjoying a bottle of Guinness.

