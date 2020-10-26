Monday, October 26, 2020 – Commuters may be forced to walk for long distances if Matatu Operators Association proceeds with their planned nationwide strike beginning tomorrow.

Speaking in Nairobi yesterday, the association’s chairperson noted that all matatus across the country will go on strike over stringent Covid-19 measures.

He noted that the operators had resorted to strike to compel the state to address their capacity issues.

“On Tuesday, across the country, all matatus must go on strike.”

“I would like to tell our leaders, Hon Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta, they have neglected our matatu industry.”

“When they visit places, they always talk about boda boda, they talk about bars and churches but they have forgotten the Matatu Industry.”

“The reason we are striking on Tuesday is because of capacity.”

“Since Covid-19 hit eight months ago, they have not addressed the matatu industry urging for the resumption of full capacity,” he stated.

He further noted that several sectors including schools, churches and air transport had resumed normalcy but the needs of the Matatu industry were yet to be met.

“Earlier, all local flights resumed normal seat capacity, churches have resumed operation, political rallies are back to normal as well as schools. So why have we been forgotten?” he added.

Ibrahim also lamented that some of the players in the sector were facing financial hardship having defaulted on loans.

“We have written enough letters and where we have reached, we are forced to issue a strike notice,” he continued.

Matatus had been directed to carry a quarter of their capacity to implement the one-meter social distancing rule as advised by the Ministry of Health.

