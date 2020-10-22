Thursday, October 22, 2020 – A top Kenyan TV journalist has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

Purity Museo, a TV anchor at Kenya Broadcast Corporation (KBC), revealed on her social handles that she took a covid test after she started developing symptoms that are associated with the virus.

According to the soft-spoken TV journalist, she developed headaches, fever, body pain, and lack of smell, prompting her to take a covid test.

She took the test last evening and the results came out positive.

Purity revealed that she is on self-isolation at home and urged her fans to pray for her.

She also advised Kenyans to keep safe since corona is real.

“Hello fam been having headache, fever, body pain, and lack of smell since Sunday evening. Decided to test for COVID-19 and the results came out last evening POSITIVE. I am on medication/isolation at home following the doctor’s advice. Keep me in your prayers and stay safe” she posted on her Twitter page.

Last Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, warned that the country is headed for a second wave after the stringent measures that had been imposed to curtail the spread of the virus were lifted.

Kagwe said that the rise in the number of death and infections is a sign that the country is headed for tough times.

“The second wave is coming judging from the increase in new infections and deaths. We are headed to tough times ahead” Kagwe said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST