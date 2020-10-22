The Top Five Online Sportsbooks That Are Available to Kenyans

Sports betting is regulated in Kenya. But Kenyans are allowed to wager at offshore platforms from around the world. Here are five of the sportsbooks that we recommend.

Sports betting participation in Kenya has been on the rise in the last few years as access to the internet and smartphones has increased. As of the end of 2019, roughly 46.87 million people in Kenya used the internet, the third most out of any country in Africa.

The increase in internet usage in the country has coincided with the increased availability of online sports betting platforms. In 2019, the industry in the country was crippled by a national law that implemented a large tax on sports betting platforms. That law was amended in June of this year, though, to allow for more growth for sports betting platforms in Kenya.

Even while that law was in place, sports betting still thrived in Kenya because residents were not barred from placing sports wagers at sportsbooks located offshore. That meant many of the most popular online sportsbooks from around the world could be accessed by residents of Kenya.

Because of this, Kenyans have a lot of choice in online sportsbooks. Let’s take a look at some of the top options.

Top 5 sports betting sites in Kenya

Kenyans have a lot of choice when it comes to sports betting sites on the internet. So, where should they go to place their sports wagers?

One of the best ways to analyze the best Kenyan sports betting sites is to visit bestbettingsites.com/kenya. You can find a breakdown of a lot of the top options for Kenyans there.

Among the top choices are:

888sport : This online sportsbook was launched in March 2008. It is headquartered in Gibraltar and offers a wide variety of sports wagering options. While its primary focus is on the top European sports such as futbol, it also offers wagers on other popular sports from around the world.

: This online sportsbook was launched in March 2008. It is headquartered in Gibraltar and offers a wide variety of sports wagering options. While its primary focus is on the top European sports such as futbol, it also offers wagers on other popular sports from around the world. Betway : This sportsbook was founded in 2006, and offers poker, bingo and casino games in addition to its online sports betting platform. The company has headquarters in Malta and Guernsey, and holds licenses in a number of the main betting markets in the world.

: This sportsbook was founded in 2006, and offers poker, bingo and casino games in addition to its online sports betting platform. The company has headquarters in Malta and Guernsey, and holds licenses in a number of the main betting markets in the world. Betfair : Betfair is among the largest betting exchanges in the world. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, England. Betfair is such a large company that it is listed on the London Stock Exchange. You know you will get a wide variety of betting options with this popular online sportsbook.

: Betfair is among the largest betting exchanges in the world. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, England. Betfair is such a large company that it is listed on the London Stock Exchange. You know you will get a wide variety of betting options with this popular online sportsbook. 22Bet : 22Bet is a newer sportsbook that was founded in 2018. They are based in Europe and have been very aggressive in trying to become one of the top sportsbooks in all the world. They have a wide range of sports markets, which is one of the ways they separate themselves from the competition.

: 22Bet is a newer sportsbook that was founded in 2018. They are based in Europe and have been very aggressive in trying to become one of the top sportsbooks in all the world. They have a wide range of sports markets, which is one of the ways they separate themselves from the competition. Unibet: Unibet was founded in 1997 and is based in Malta. The sportsbook is a very large company, and has more than 11 million customers in more than 100 countries around the globe with its online casino, bingo, poker and sports wagering options. The company has a number of locations around the world so that it can operate in the main betting markets.

Football betting reigns supreme in Kenya

Not surprisingly, football is the most popular sport for Kenyans to bet on. A major reason is that the sport itself is so popular to play and for fans to watch. The good news is that the most popular online sportsbooks in the world all have a huge focus on football. This is mainly due to the fact that they are based in or near Europe, and most of their customers love football.

The main betting options on football for Kenyans are single-match wagers or futures wagers that are based on the outcome of future events such as which club will win the league title. Sportsbooks will offer a number of odds and different wagering options for all of these different outcomes.

Another extremely popular option for sports betting today is live in-game wagering. This allows punters to place wagers on football matches after they’ve already begun. If one club scores a goal, for example, the sportsbook will update all the odds for that match. This is a popular betting option because it allows punters to get a feel for how the match is unfolding before they decide how they want to risk their money.

There is no shortage of major football leagues and competitions for Kenyans to bet on, and most of these events happen in Europe. Among the top football leagues are the English Premier League (in the UK), the Bundesliga (in Germany), La Liga (in Spain), the Ukrainian Premier League (in Ukraine), Eredivisie (in the Netherlands) and Serie A (in Italy).

These leagues have some of the most famous football players and clubs in the world. This attracts not only a lot of attention from sports fans but from sports bettors as well, especially in Kenya.

In addition to these top leagues, there are also premier football tournaments that happen throughout Europe. The UEFA European Championship is the European version of the World Cup and is held every four years. The UEFA Champions League is a similar large and prestigious tournament, but it’s held among the top club teams in the world, regardless of which league they play in.

Other wagering options

While football is by far the most popular sport for Kenyans to wager on, it’s certainly not the only sport that will attract attention from punters in the country. The top online sportsbooks mentioned above all offer a huge choice when it comes to sports. This allows Kenyans the opportunity to try their hand at sports that they may not be as familiar with.

These sportsbooks will offer odds and wagers for all the top sports from not just Europe but North America as well. This includes the National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League and NCAA sports such as college football and college basketball.

While these leagues aren’t as popular to watch in Kenya as they are in other parts of the world, they consistently rank as some of the top leagues in terms of sports wagers placed on them.

While wagering on individual matches for these leagues throughout the season might not be something that’s popular among Kenyans, they also have the chance to wager on the top events that are offered by North American sports. The most popular of all is the Super Bowl, which is actually the most wagered on single event in the world. It is the championship game played by the top team in each league of the NFL.

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament, also known as March Madness, similarly draws a lot of betting action from punters around the world. It’s an exciting three-week tournament that pits some of the top college basketball teams from around the United States against each other in a winner-take-all tournament.

North America isn’t the only continent that offers leagues for sports wagering in Kenya. Leagues from Asia, South America, Africa and Australia are all offered on the top online sportsbooks. Some of the other popular sports that are available to bet on include cricket, table tennis, rugby and darts. Each of these sports offers different levels of leagues, as well as bigger tournaments and events every year.

Sports betting should only grow in Kenya

With the continued advance of internet and smartphone availability, sports betting in Kenya is only expected to grow even more in coming years. Kenyans have always enjoyed sports betting, as laws regulating the practice in the country have been around for about 80 years.

Today, the power of the internet allows Kenyans to go beyond their country’s borders, though, and take advantage of wagering at some of the top online sportsbooks in the world. This gives them easy access to wagering on sports through trusted providers. It also allows them to wager on sports that might not be offered through local sportsbooks, too.