Friday, October 9, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s advisor, Tony Gachoka, has accused Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, of destroying President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy.

Commenting on Twitter on Thursday, Gachoka asserted that CS Matiang’i is taking back the country to the dark days when voices of reason were muzzled and opposition leaders detained.

Gachoka said the Sunday violence in Murang’a County was sponsored by Matiang’i and his goons and he should be the one to be blamed for the chaos and vowed to expose him.

“Fred @FredMatiangi you are in danger of destroying Uhuru Kenyatta in Mt. Kenya & the country at large. Murang’a’s VIOLENCE is a crime. I will not let this one go. After two days I’ll issue a public statement,” Tony Gachoka wrote.

During the Murang’a skirmishes, two people were killed and scores injured after goons hired by men in Harambee House tried to disrupt Deputy President William Ruto’s function in Murang’a.

