Monday, 12 October 2020 – It has been a tough week for Sammy Muraya, who is popularly known as DJ Mo after he was exposed as a dangerous womanizer.

‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare released irrefutable evidence showing that DJ Mo has been dating a lady called Margaret Wanyama secretly since 2016.

Size 8 forgave her cheating husband after the shameful scandal that went viral and started 3 days of prayer and fasting that ended on Saturday, to salvage her marriage.

DJ Mo on Sunday evening issued an apology to his wife Size 8 while they were celebrating their 7th marriage anniversary.

He assured his wife that their love will last forever despite ups and downs.

Mo further apologized to his wife and noted that she will forever remain his wife and mother to his kids and no one can change that.

“This is my wife.Size8reborn.Nothing will change till I die, the mother of my children and the foundation of my family There’s so much I can say. I will not run or hide.

We’ve had our ups and downs. While reprehensible, the human me is beyond the battle, and I don’t think there can ever be a better moment to say I’m sorry and I love you. God chose me for you, I know I drive you crazy at times, but you know nothing good comes without its share of problems…

Through the ups and downs we have been together, you know I never back down from a challenge this is no exception. I am blessed to call you MY QUEEN no matter how big the distraction seems.

Together forever babe, LET the world know you my one and only. YOU COMPLETE ME. HAPPY 7th anniversary- 7years here we are” Mo wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST