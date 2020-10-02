Friday, October 2, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally responded to Chief Justice David Maraga, on the advisory to dissolve Parliament for failing to enact the two-thirds gender rule.

Speaking during an interview with France 24 in France on Thursday, Uhuru vowed to defy Maraga’s advisory, saying he had no intention of dissolving the National Assembly.

However, he harbored regrets over Parliament’s failure to pass the Gender Rule as his administration is keen on empowering women and creating equality.

“It is not what I would like to do but it is an option that has been put (forward) by the Chief Justice.”

“It is hard to implement it but at the end of the day, we must recognise that we must balance the rights of the citizens to elect their representatives and the need for us to have gender parity.”

“We wait to see the outcome of the court process and that will be the time to decide what is going to be the way forward,” Uhuru stated referring to a case by two Kenyans, Leina Konchellah and Mohsen Abdul Munasah, who filed a suit in court.

Justice Weldon Korir temporarily halted Maraga’s advisory pending the outcome of the case.

Civil Society and the Law Society of Kenya have given Uhuru until October 12 to dissolve Parliament or else Kenya will revolt.

The Kenyan DAILY POST