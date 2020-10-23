Friday October 23, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is set to permanently lose four key roles namely; Health, Transport, Public works and Planning and Development Services, to Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) under General Mohamed Badi, going by a proposal highlighted under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, which is supported by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Uhuru wants NMS to permanently take over the four roles alongside Firefighting Services and Disaster Management, with Nairobi County running under the National Government.

The deed of transfer Clause 9 states that the deal is in effect for two years (24 months) before the two parties consider renewing, meaning the discussions on renewing the deed would be held in February 2022, a few months before Kenyatta retires and Sonko’s term as governor ends.

In the agreement, Sonko had been given the power to request for a withdrawal from the deed, a move which he attempted but backfired as the court ruled that the agreement is legal.

But Sonko vowed to continue challenging the constitutionality of NMS maintaining that it was illegally constituted despite having himself signed the deed of transfer at State House.

The Nairobi Governor has accused the state of frustrating him and even went ahead to launch attacks against Kenyatta and Badi in October 2020, begging the question of whether or not he will support the BBI.

The war between Sonko and NMS Badi will escalate upon the adoption of the proposals targeting Nairobi County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST