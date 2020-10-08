Thursday, October 8, 2020 – Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed, on Wednesday missed the cut to the final round of the race to lead the World Trade Organization(WTO)

Amina and two others — Liam Fox (United Kingdom) and Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri (Saudi Arabia) are reported to have failed to secure enough support.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Nigeria) and Yoo Myung-hee (South Korea) are now the only two candidates left to fight it out in the final round.

Amina was unable to make it to the final round after the European Union, which is made of 23 countries, refused to support her bid.

Impeccable sources said Amina’s goose seemed to have been cooked last week when media reports suggested that the European Union had chosen to support the Nigerian and South Korean candidates.

Reports indicate that the EU was concerned by the run-away corruption in Kenya and especially the theft of Covid-19 funds.

Several EU countries have donated huge amounts of money to fight the coronavirus pandemic but the money has either been stolen or misappropriated.

Of particular concern to the EU is the theft of KEMSA funds meant for PPES where over Sh. 7 billion is reported to have been stolen.

The money was embezzled by individuals thought to be close to President Uhuru Kenyatta, led by former Gatanga MP, David Murathe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST