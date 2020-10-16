Friday, October 16, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s arrival at a Cabinet meeting in Manyani, Taita Taveta County on Friday sparked a fresh debate on Deputy President William Ruto’s humiliation within government after a striking protocol breach amid heightened hostilities in Cabinet.

The Head of State upon arrival at Manyani Airstrip was received by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, in the presence of Ruto in an apparent protocol breach.

This issue has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans some saying that it’s time Ruto resigns from the government as the president has shown a clear signal that he is persona non grata in his administration.

Among those who have given a word regarding this occurrence is the controversial Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria.

Through his Twitter account, Kuria alluded that from history books, Manyani was also part of Maumau.

“For those well versed in the history of Mau Mau, Manyani is deeply rooted in that history.” Kuria wrote on Facebook on Friday.

