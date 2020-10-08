Thursday, October 8, 2020 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner, Dr. Rosylene Akombe, has shared her thoughts after police used teargas to disperse crowds that were awaiting for Deputy President William Ruto at Kebirigo High School on Thursday.

The officers entered the school compound and told a band playing music to stop before ordering them out saying no function would take place at the venue.

Commenting about the incident, Dr. Akombe, who is in exile in the United States, said though Ruto has no record of fighting for the constitution, police should know that he is protected by the constitution.

Akombe further stated that the constitution still protects the DP’s rights as he embraces his new role of Opposition Leader in Kenya.

“DP Ruto has no record of fighting for the Katiba. He campaigned against it & as DP has presided over police brutality, tear-gassing & other retrogressive measures (security bill).

“But, the Katiba still protects his rights as he embraces his new role of Opposition Leader,” Akombe wrote on her Twitter page.

Following the chaos, Ruto postponed his Nyamira fundraisers to Thursday next week after consulting Nyamira County leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST