Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga received the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report at Kisii State Lodge this morning.

The Head of State arrived in the company of Raila Odinga, Interior CS Fred Matiang’ i, and Kisii Governor Evans Ongwae.

Deputy President William Ruto was not present for the key event in Kisii.

Instead, he graced the burial of Huruma MCA Peter Chomba, who died from Covid-19 complications recently.

Journalists present for the event were asked to refrain from taking pictures and switch off their phones until the unveiling of the report was concluded.

Sources said the DP skipped the event because he is planning to rally his troops to oppose the report.

On Tuesday, during the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kisii stadium, Ruto hinted that he will oppose the BBI report when he called for an all-inclusive conversation on the BBI report.

“My friend Opposition leader Raila Odinga has told us about the reggae, which is fine, but I guess we will have a robust national conversation that will bring everybody on board,” Ruto said.

