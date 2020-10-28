Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and his Education counterpart George Magoha, have been offered a solution on how to ensure all students return to school.

Speaking during an interview, Dr. Loice Ombajo, who is the Head of the Infectious Disease Unit at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and an adviser to the Covid-19 Task Force, stated that closure of schools was not an option because learning is a very crucial part in every child’s development.

She argued that CSs Magoha and Mutahi Kagwe (CS Health) should focus on reducing the spread of Covid-19 which spiked after restrictions to curb the spread of the virus were eased.

According to her, the situation in the country is worsening, with hospitals overloaded and health workers contracting the virus.

In the phased re-opening of schools, some have already been closed with teachers placed under quarantine.

“We should instead think from the reverse. Let us reduce everything else so that we reduce the amount of Covid-19 and get to a point where we can allow children to go back to school,” she stated.

Ombajo wants movement and gatherings restricted, arguing that this is the major cause of the second wave.

Businesses are also functioning without regard to Covid-19 restrictions.

This means that lockdowns and review of curfews can be put on the table for consideration if the situation worsens.

She added that sensitization campaigns on Covid-19 measures should be on high gear to remind Kenyans to continue fighting the pandemic through social distancing, wearing of masks, washing and sanitizing hands.

According to her, if these options are taken, then schools can be re-opened for all students.

Education CS George Magoha disclosed that the Government shelved plans to fully reopen schools after concerns over rising daily Covid-19 cases.

However, Grade Four, Class 8 and Form 4 candidates were directed to continue with classes in preparation for national exams.

