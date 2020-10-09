Friday, October 9, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Communications Director, Philip Etale, has revealed the reason why Starehe MP, Charles Kanyi, popularly known as Jaguar, ditched Tanga Tanga team for Kieleweke.

Tanga Tanga is a team associated with Deputy President William Ruto while Kieleweke supports President Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

On Tuesday, Jaguar abandoned the Tanga Tanga movement and joined Kieleweke, which is led by nominated MP, Maina Kamanda.

Etale said Jaguar abandoned Ruto’s camp after realising that even the tools being given out by Ruto in the name of economic empowerment to the unemployed youth are surrounded by tricks and games.

Etale said the handcarts and wheelbarrows that are donated by Ruto never reach the youth and are the same ones that are being used to lure batches of youths into supporting Ruto.

“Jaguar jumped from the visionless Tangatanga Rustler Movement to the winning side after finding out that the wheelbarrows, blow dries, handcarts and water tanks given to the youth from his constituency did not reach them and that the same were used to entice another batch of youths,” Etale said in a tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST