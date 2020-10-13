Tuesday, October 13, 2020 – A renowned social media activist and a blogger has revealed a presidential candidate who can whitewash Deputy President William Ruto during the 2022 Presidential election.

Ruto, who is second in command, is the man to beat in the 2022 election since his “hustler narrative” is spreading across the country like California wildfire.

Commenting on social media on Monday, blogger Abraham Mutai revealed the identity of the man who can beat Ruto if President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, support him.

Mutai said according to a recent opinion poll, it is only Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, who can beat Ruto if he is supported by Uhuru and Raila.

“If Raila Odinga and the ‘Deep State’ want to disorient and disenfranchise William Ruto’s STRATEGY and send him back to the drawing board, as a matter of URGENCY, they MUST support Dr. Alfred Mutua. All polls have now shown Dr. Mutua will beat William Ruto in the 2022 elections,” Mutai wrote on his Twitter page.

Mutua, who is also Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader, has already declared his 2022 presidential bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST