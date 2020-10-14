Wednesday, October 14, 2020 – Transformation National Alliance (TNAP) Secretary-General, Arnold Maliba, has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta on how he can send his deputy, William Ruto, to political oblivion and dent his ambitions of running for the top seat in 2022.

For the last one year, Ruto has been crisscrossing the country with his “hustler narrative” which is spreading like a bushfire across the country.

The Head of State has been accusing his deputy of engaging in premature campaigns thereby scuttling his development agenda for Kenyans.

But commenting on Facebook on Wednesday, Maliba said that the reason why the DP is engaging in politics is that he is Jobless despite being an energetic person.

Mr. Maliba added that even if the Deputy President is locked in his Sugoi home, he will still be very busy there too since it is his nature.

“To stop the DP from early campaigns give him a job, he is a very energetic person in that even if you lock him in Sugoi today, that place will be very busy, that is his nature,” Maliba said.

He also rubbished claims that “the rain started beating Jubilee when the DP started early campaigns” explaining that the country has been in a campaign mood since 2002 when the late President Daniel Arap Moi exited.

“It is not true that the rain started beating Jubilee when the DP started early campaigns because as a country we have been constantly campaigning ever since 2002 when power was taken from the then-president Moi,” he said.

