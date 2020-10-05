Monday, October 5, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday condemned the violence that erupted at Kenol town, in Muranga County, that left two people dead and scores injured.

The deadly violence happened after youths allied to Ruto clashed with goons who had been allegedly hired by Muranga Woman Representative, Sabina Chege.

According to Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro plans to disrupt Ruto’s rally were hatched at Harambee House in a meeting attended by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

Nyoro said Kibicho gave Sabina money to hire goons who were to disrupt a fundraiser that was to be graced by Ruto.

On Saturday evening, Sabina met youths from the Kiandutu slum in a Thika hotel and promised them Sh 1000 each to disrupt Ruto’s function.

“I want to tell you, Mheshimiwa Sabina Chege na hao wakora wengine, mko na watoto wenu, next time leteni watoto wenu na bibi zenu waandamane,” Nyoro said.

The Sunday morning chaos paralyzed transport on the Kenol-Murang’a road and many businesses were looted as Sabina’s goons engaged in a fierce battle with pro–Ruto supporters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST