Saturday, 17 October 2020 – These two Kenyan slay queens have decided to spice up your bedroom after they displayed how a popular sex ‘stairo’ is done.

The style is loved by most men but few know how to do it correctly.

The two young ladies, who seem skilled in bedroom matters, posted the video and it’s already taking social media by storm.

Watch and try it tonight with your partner tonight.

The Kenyan DAILY POST