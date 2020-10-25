Sunday, October 25, 2020 – On Saturday, the country received the sad news of the death of renowned constitutional lawyer, Philip Nzamba Kitonga, who died at the age of 64 years.

What made his death more shocking to many is the fact that Mr. Kitonga did not have any known previous health struggles and so, his death left many confused.

Sources privy to the death revealed that the outspoken lawyer suffered a cardiac arrest after leaving a burial he attended on Saturday morning.

“It is with profound shock and sadness that I have learned of the passing on of one of Kenya’s finest Constitutional lawyers this evening, Philip Nzamba Kitonga,” Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko tweeted.

Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu also eulogized Kitonga. She described him as an accomplished Constitution scholar and leader citing his input in drafting and promulgating the 2010 Constitution of Kenya and his role in the fight for democracy in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST