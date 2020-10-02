Friday, 02 October 2020-Sherlyne Anyango is among the fastest rising socialites in Nairobi right now.

She quit her job at Citizen TV to become a socialite and flesh peddler, and she is creating a buzz online.

Just like other socialites, she uses her Instagram page to market herself.

In her latest video, that she posted on her page with over 80,000 followers, the curvy socialite displayed her bedroom skills and men rushed to her Instagram timeline with lustful comments.

“Huyu anaeza fanya uuze shamba” A thirsty man who couldn’t keep calm commented.

Here’s the video that she posted.

