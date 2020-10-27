Tuesday, October 27, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Monday embarrassed Christians across the country after misquoting the Bible during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report at the Bomas of Kenya.

The launch was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta and also Deputy President William Ruto was in attendance.

When he took to the podium, Raila wrongly quoted the Bible in Isaiah 1. Instead of saying Isaiah Chapter 1, verse 18 (1:18), he mixed up the verse and chapter and even misquoted the verse as Isaiah 1 and chapter 82 (1:82) yet, the last verse of this chapter is 31).

Ruto could be overheard correcting him from a distance.

Raila later reclaimed his lost ground with humour, which was directed at Ruto, when he equated the BBI to a newborn child with no disabilities, and which cannot later be disowned.

Raila’s Bible mishap comes two weeks after Holy Ghost Coptic Church of Africa’s father John Pesa also made a wrong Bible interpretation during a ceremony attended by Ruto

Father Pesa, who intended to liken Ruto’s imminent victory to how David smashed Goliath, slipped and suggested the sling was propelled and unleashed by King Solomon.

