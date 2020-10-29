Thursday, 29 October 2020 – Vera Sidika has finally come of age after years of slaying on social media and touring the world to provide escort services to wealthy men.

The socialite who turned 31 years recently, was pictured in the studio with her alleged new husband Brown Mauzo, and judging from her latest photos, she has hit the wall.

They say the wall is merciless and Vera has nowhere to hide after age came knocking.

Her hour-glass figure that used to give men sleepless nights is now covered with layers of fat.

She also looks too chubby after feeding her body with junk foods and failing to exercise.

Who would have thought that Vera Sidika will one day look like this?

Here are the latest photos of the faded socialite that have left tongues wagging.

The Kenyan DAILY POST