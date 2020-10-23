Friday, October 23, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto will have to tell his ‘hustler’ narrative to the birds after youths in Kenya joined President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to support the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) report.

Yesterday, two youth groups converged at a hotel in Nairobi where they declared their support for the BBI proposals.

At the same time, the groups vowed to conduct a nationwide sensitization program to rally all youths to support the proposals in entirety.

Led by their Secretary General Sam Were, and chairperson Kelvin Gichohi; the youth said the proposals would promote entrepreneurship among young people.

The proposals contained in BBI include a a seven-year tax holiday for youth starting business, creation of employment bureaus targeting youth in counties and a four-year grace period for beneficiaries of Helb loans.

Were said the challenges that youth have been facing including punitive penalties for Helb loan defaulters had come to an end.

“We have all the reasons as youth not only to support the proposals but also convince other Kenyans to ensure the amendments go through.”

“Many youths seeking employment cannot be cleared by Helb because they have defaulted due to joblessness,” said Were.

He argued that the issue of joblessness had also been addressed through the creation of employment bureaus and the tax holiday.

“Youth will no longer have reasons to complain of joblessness once these proposals are accepted.”

“Any youth against the proposals is either ignorant of the challenges we are facing or compromised by political conmen,” argued Were.

“Youth will just have to apply for loans and engage in some business and at the seventh year you will have managed to start the repayment.”

“What more do we want?” he added.

On his part, Gichohi said the proposal to have youth access 30 percent public procurement opportunities was also a big win for the young people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST