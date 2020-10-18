Sunday, October 18, 2020 – The pilot of the ill-fated chopper that crashed in Narok yesterday with Governor Samuel Tunai onboard has broken his silence over the incident.

Speaking after they were rescued, the pilot, Marc Gross, stated that the crash may have been caused by bad weather and high altitude.

He further noted that he was not harmed in the crash and that none of his passengers sustained injuries.

“I am okay and there is nothing to worry about.”

“The other occupants are okay too,” stated the pilot.

Gross is an accomplished pilot attached to the Mara Elephant Project where he heads the Rapid Response Unit.

His work involves fending elephants in the region off from established human settlements in an effort to reduce the menacing human-wildlife conflicts.

A video of the crash surfaced online on Saturday evening showing the chopper swirling uncontrollably before ploughing into the ground during take-off.

In the 58-second clip, the chopper attempted to take off towards one direction, but then the fuselage tended to tilt towards the ground.

Tunai survived the crash and was rushed to the hospital together with three other occupants including the pilot.

The County Boss was travelling to a burial ceremony for the late Paul Lepore at Olenkipejus village in Melili, Narok County when the incident occurred.

