Friday, 09 October 2020 – Nigerian singer, Davido, left tongues wagging after he was spotted doing the unthinkable to a fan during a packed club gig.

The wealthy singer, who has a big ego, was walking down with fans in a club when one of the male fans attempted to get close to him to take a selfie.

The guy was star-struck after getting close to the popular singer and instead of Davido posing for the selfie, he slapped the ardent fan.

The video has caused mixed reactions on social media.

While some people condemned Davido for the bullish behaviors, others opined that just like any other human being, Davido can be easily provoked.

