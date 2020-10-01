Thursday, October 1, 2020 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, was forced to flee Tala town on Thursday after residents warned him against preaching the ‘Hustler Movement’ gospel.

The ‘Husler Movement’ is a social slang associated with political disciples of Deputy President William Ruto and Muthama, who was accompanied by former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, was in his hometown to spread it.

However, in a video clip that has since gone viral, residents warned the Senator against campaigning for Ruto in the region believed to be the political backyard of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

The residents told Muthama not to mention the name of Ruto in their town.

‘Usitaje Ruto hapa, sisi si hustlers,’ one woman yelled in Kamba language.

Here is a video of Muthama being chased out of Tala town which is his hometown.

The Kenyan DAILY POST