Thursday, 22 October 2020 – Citizen TV’s anchor, Yvonne Okwara Matole, is among the best female TV journalists in Kenya.

Yvonne has worked in the media for over a decade and gained massive experience in news anchoring and reporting.

TV fanatics fall in love with her eloquence, good behaviours and classy outfits that she rocks when reading news.

Although there were allegations that she snatched another woman’s husband, she is still a role model to many young girls.

The beautiful screen-siren is showing her other side as a fashionista through latest posts on Instagram.

They say the darker the berry, the sweeter the juice.

Check out these photos that have almost set the internet on fire.

The Kenyan DAILY POST