Thursday, October 29, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is now seriously considering locking down the country amid the advent of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking yesterday, Acting Director-General of Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth, announced that the Government may be forced to enforce tougher measures, based on the recent surge of Covid-19 cases.

Dr. Amoth made it clear that if Kenyans continued down the current path of disregarding Covid-19 safety protocols, the Government would step in.

“You can call it a second wave, you can call it a resurgence but that is nomenclature.”

“What is important is the interventions we need to undertake.”

“We need to go back to square one and continue adhering to those measures.”

“If we don’t do this, then the Government will have no choice but to impose even more strict containment measures,” he cautioned.

He further revealed that the second wave of the deadly virus was proving to be more lethal as it was claiming many more lives, even those with no underlying health conditions.

His warning came on the day that saw Kenya record 1,018 Covid-19 positive cases and 16 deaths in 24 hours.

