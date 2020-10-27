Tuesday, October 27, 2020 – Western Kenya leaders have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga not to entertain those calling for a review of the BBI report and instead lead the country to a referendum.

This is after Deputy President William Ruto registered his misgivings on the BBI during its launch at Bomas of Kenya yesterday.

The youthful leaders, under the banner, Magharibi Youth Alliance, claimed that the push to subject the recommendations to another round of review is only meant to derail the process.

Led by MPs Caleb Amisi (Saboti), Godfrey Osotsi (nominated), and ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, the leaders said the window to give views is long gone and it is now time to move to the next step.

“Policy issues should be taken to the cabinet, legislative ones to Parliament while those touching on the Constitution should be taken to the people through a referendum.”

“The window to give views is closed.”

“The Constitutional amendment Bill is sealed, we are not going to open discussion on an issue that has taken two years,” Osotsi said.

The leaders were apparently responding to calls by Deputy President William Ruto to have sections of the document relooked with the aim of increasing its acceptability.

The Kenyan DAILY POST