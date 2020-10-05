Monday October 5, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has given the strongest hint yet that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report could be unveiled soon, setting the stage for a referendum.

Speaking at the United Christian Ministries in Kawangware, Nairobi, Raila hit out at Deputy President William Ruto and his allies for opposing the BBI report, yet they have not seen or read it.

“The BBI report is ready.”

“In a matter of days, Uhuru and I will receive it.”

“We will publicize it for everybody to read.”

“So I get surprised when I hear some people oppose it.”

“How do you oppose what you have not seen?” Raila posed.

While the contents of the much-hyped report remain a subject of much speculation, BBI – a brainchild of Uhuru Kenyatta’s and Raila’s March 9, 2018 Handshake – is expected to change the Executive structure.

“Kenya must have a conversation on how to increase the national cake,” stated Raila.

The Kenyan DAILY POST