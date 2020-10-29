Thursday, October 29, 2020 – Tharaka Nithi Senator, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has said Mt Kenya region has finally identified the individual who will be the region’s political kingpin once President Uhuru Kenyatta retires in 2022.

Though there have been rumours that Uhuru will continue serving as region’s kingmaker even after his retirement, Prof Kindiki, who is also former Senate Deputy Speaker, said once Uhuru goes home in 2022, Deputy President William Ruto will take over the mantle.

Kindiki said Ruto already has the region’s support in his 2022 presidential bid, adding that he “is the only national leader that Mt Kenya region has endorsed to carry their aspirations.”

During an interview with a local daily, Kindiki further said the second in command enjoys massive support in the country, especially among the less fortunate whom he referred to as “hustlers”

“The hustler movement whose leader is none other than the DP has swept the entire nation. It is a movement that is not about the leaders but the common mwananchi,” Kindiki said.

