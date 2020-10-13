Nafaka SACCO Society Limited hereby invites suitable candidates to be considered for the following vacant positions;
Position Summary
Job Title: Teller
Job Reference No. : NAF/ST/2/2020
Location: Nairobi
Type of engagement: 3 Years Contract (Renewable on performance)
Job Purpose:
He/She will be in charge of DTS/FOSA operations and implementation of Sacco strategies for growth and sustainability while meeting members’ needs and expectation.
Responsibilities
- Receiving cash deposits and cheques from customers to complete the transactions
- Paying cash and cheques to customers to meet customers’ needs
- Giving adequate and correct information to customers when such information is required.
- Contribute to the cost savings target of the society
- Maintaining of daily cash analysis for submission to the accountant for information and compliance
- Perform reconciliation pertaining to cash account ,general ledger accounts and various revenue and expenditure items
- Perform any other duties as assigned from time to time
Qualifications
- Diploma in Accounts or Finance OR CPA I Part II
- Have a minimum of two years’ working experience in a busy accounting environment preferably in a financial
- Be proficient in standard computer applications with working knowledge of a computerized accounting system (ERP)
- Experience for having worked in a Sacco or financial institution is an added advantage
Skills and Desired Qualities:
- Judgement and decision-making
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- Analytical Thinking
- Personal Effectiveness & Credibility
- Process Discipline & Quality Orientation
How to Apply
Online applications can be sent to recruitmentnafaka@gmail.com and copy to nafakasaccosociety@gmail.com and MUST clearly state the Job Title and Reference number as the subject. All applications must be received by Friday 16th October 2020 at 5.00pm.