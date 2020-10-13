Nafaka SACCO Society Limited hereby invites suitable candidates to be considered for the following vacant positions;

Position Summary

Job Title: Teller

Job Reference No. : NAF/ST/2/2020

Location: Nairobi

Type of engagement: 3 Years Contract (Renewable on performance)

Job Purpose:

He/She will be in charge of DTS/FOSA operations and implementation of Sacco strategies for growth and sustainability while meeting members’ needs and expectation.

Responsibilities

Receiving cash deposits and cheques from customers to complete the transactions

Paying cash and cheques to customers to meet customers’ needs

Giving adequate and correct information to customers when such information is required.

Contribute to the cost savings target of the society

Maintaining of daily cash analysis for submission to the accountant for information and compliance

Perform reconciliation pertaining to cash account ,general ledger accounts and various revenue and expenditure items

Perform any other duties as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Diploma in Accounts or Finance OR CPA I Part II

Have a minimum of two years’ working experience in a busy accounting environment preferably in a financial

Be proficient in standard computer applications with working knowledge of a computerized accounting system (ERP)

Experience for having worked in a Sacco or financial institution is an added advantage

Skills and Desired Qualities:

Judgement and decision-making

Accuracy and attention to detail

Analytical Thinking

Personal Effectiveness & Credibility

Process Discipline & Quality Orientation

How to Apply

Online applications can be sent to recruitmentnafaka@gmail.com and copy to nafakasaccosociety@gmail.com and MUST clearly state the Job Title and Reference number as the subject. All applications must be received by Friday 16th October 2020 at 5.00pm.