Thursday, 01 October 2020-Teen socialite, Shakilla, is the talk of the town after she recently revealed the number of celebrities that she has slept with.

The curvy and chocolate skinned lass, named over 15 top Kenyan celebrities that have sampled her goodies, including former Tottenham star Victor Wanyama.

Although Wanyama has threatened to sue her, the 19-year-old socialite seems unbothered.

She is still killing ‘’Team Mafisi’’ with her expensive booty.

Check out these photos that she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.