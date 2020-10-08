Thursday, 08 October 2020 – Controversial teen socialite, Shakila, is the talk of the town after she confessed that she has slept with top Kenyan celebrities.

Shakila named footballer Victor Wanyama and rapper Khaligraph jones as some of the A-list celebrities that she has slept with.

She also threw the name of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho in the mix while having a live interview with social media influencer Xtian Dela.

The 19-year-old lass is using her new-found fame to make money.

Speaking during an interview with Kiss 100, Shakila said that she will be charging between Sh 100,000 to Sh 150,000 to appear in an event.

The curvy and chocolate-skinned socialite bragged that she is famous and hiring her to headline an event will be profitable.

Event organizers use popular and controversial socialites to spice up events and Shakila is banking on her fame to land gigs.

Recently, she said that she was forced to move houses since fans were camping at her residence to take selfies with her.

She believes that the recent scandal where she confessed to having slept with multiple Kenyan celebrities has made her so popular.

The Kenyan DAILY POST